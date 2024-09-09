Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Asana worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.44.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

