Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Clarivate worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,576,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after buying an additional 4,472,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $18,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,953.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,953.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

