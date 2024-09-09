Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

