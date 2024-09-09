Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Par Pacific worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 31.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 520,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Par Pacific stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

