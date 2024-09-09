Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $177.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

