Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.14 Million Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $78.86 on Monday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Financial last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

