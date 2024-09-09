Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of DNOW worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DNOW by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in DNOW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNOW by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

DNOW Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.