Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,436 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS opened at $95.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.