Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 41,505 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.12 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

