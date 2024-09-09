Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,338,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 205,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 652,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

