Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

