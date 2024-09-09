Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

