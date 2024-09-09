Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,312 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,169,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,259,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,172,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP opened at $56.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.