Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,863,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,929,000 after purchasing an additional 304,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,600,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.