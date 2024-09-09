Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,767 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.