Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,696 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.1 %

CoreCivic stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoreCivic news, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,000. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

