Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,472 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of FB Financial worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $45.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

