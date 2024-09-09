Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,662 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Pathward Financial worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

