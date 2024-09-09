Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,529 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AMPH stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,256.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,307. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

