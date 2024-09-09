Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,917 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 477.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.