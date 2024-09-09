Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,764 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Constellium worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 176,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Constellium Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

