Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,481,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

