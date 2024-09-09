Barclays Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

PATH opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in UiPath by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in UiPath by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

