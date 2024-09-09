Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 64,457,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 49,222,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other Bezant Resources news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($591,715.98). 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

