Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $71.49 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

