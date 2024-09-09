BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $866.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.13.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

