Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

