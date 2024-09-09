bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of BLUE opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

