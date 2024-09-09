BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.95.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

