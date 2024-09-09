BMO Capital Markets Cuts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $8.50

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.30 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $7,148,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,054 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

