Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $930,626,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $81.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

