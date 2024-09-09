BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

NYSE:LND opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

