Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $135.13

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIDU opened at $81.01 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.