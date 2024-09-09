Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $336.31

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,862,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $329.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.86 and a 200-day moving average of $343.63. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

