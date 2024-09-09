Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $60.53

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $2,349,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.6% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 431,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

