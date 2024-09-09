Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Price Target at $264.24

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.24.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,783,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

