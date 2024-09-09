Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $158.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $143.38 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

