Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $37.75

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WERN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,496,000 after buying an additional 219,074 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 201,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.