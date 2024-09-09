Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $168.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

