Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.8 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.