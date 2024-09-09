Burr Financial Services LLC Buys 483,566 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burr Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,455.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,566 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 44.6% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

