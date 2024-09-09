Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 291,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,473,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $202,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

