Canaccord Genuity Group Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $1.25

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.87. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.84.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 565,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 859,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 386,751 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

