Candriam S.C.A. Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,919,000 after buying an additional 233,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

