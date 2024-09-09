Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

