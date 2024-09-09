Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $11,375,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

