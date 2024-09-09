Candriam S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $165.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

