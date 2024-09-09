Candriam S.C.A. Sells 96,407 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,407 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 160,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.3% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 4.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.