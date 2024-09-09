Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 163.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

