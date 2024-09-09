Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

